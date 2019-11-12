Disney+ experiences problems on streaming service launch day

You’re never going to believe this: Disney’s plan to launch a new streaming service on a bunch of different carriers and platforms along with a lot of highly anticipated content all at the same time is not going entirely smoothly.

Disney+ went live in the early hours of Tuesday morning and some users have taken to social media to report difficulties launching the app and a variety of error screens (we were able to get the app working after re-starting it a few times).

As The Verge pointed out, one error screen rather fittingly features characters from Wreck-It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Downdetector.com showed a peak of 7,600 users experiencing problems with the site early this morning.

Subscribers complained of a variety of problems, from logging in, to setting up their profiles, to certain content being absent from the platform, to shows not loading, to long wait times for customer service.

A Disney+ spokesperson put a positive spin on the problems: “The consumer demand for Disney+ has exceeded our highest expectations. While we are pleased by this incredible response, we are aware of the current user issues and are working to swiftly resolve them. We appreciate your patience.”

Here are some sample reactions:

Fourteen hours after launch and I can't connect to @disneyplus on any of my Androids or my Fire TV sticks. Seriously lame. Please fix it, @Disney. #NotReadyForLaunch So glad I paid for three years service in advance. :-( pic.twitter.com/ZZqtTCthBX — Chuck (@wanderingwon) November 12, 2019

The only thing I’ve been able to do so far with Disney+ is set this avatar, which is fitting https://t.co/hr9C3M4Fm2 pic.twitter.com/1YZbICuCwq — Dieter Bohn (@backlon) November 12, 2019

Disney+ launch is a bit of a mess. You can't even sign up, and if you have an account then there are lots of errors. Yikes https://t.co/HGJbriuIqv — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) November 12, 2019

Sending out some virtual hugs to all those dev and operations folks today while Disney+ launches. #HugOps — Michael Head (@michaelehead) November 12, 2019

Anyone else having problems watching The Mandalorian? Currently is the only thing I can't watch. #DisneyPlus #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/770DIqx7OX — Jorgie82 (@jorgie82) November 12, 2019

@disneyplus It's been over an hour and I'm still on hold. I try to sign in and it says call customer service. Waiting over an hour is ridiculous. You should have anticipated these problems and had enough customer support staff to not have to wait OVER AN HOUR! pic.twitter.com/x9KahIO17J — Alex Ball (@Atkball) November 12, 2019

In August, I asked Michael Paull, head of Disney Streaming Services, if he's worried about Day One crash. He told me it's something they were "very much" thinking about, adding “We are ready. We’re spending a lot of time planning for this launch.” Welp.https://t.co/3pmEyj9MHv https://t.co/u6qg0zlIuv — Julia Alexander (@loudmouthjulia) November 12, 2019

The worst kind of people are the ones already complaining about Disney+ when thousands and thousands of people are logging into it for the first time. Yeah it’s gonna be slowed down and maybe have server issues. It’s literally within the first 8 hours of it existing. CHILL. — Rachel Ford (@intotheairwaves) November 12, 2019

The reports aren’t entirely unlike when HBO’s streaming service crashed when rolling out the season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones.

Disney+ is launching with about 500 movies and 7,500 TV episodes, including the premiere of the new live-action Star Wars original series The Mandalorian. The service costs $6.99 a month.

