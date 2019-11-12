Disney+ Streaming
Disney+ experiences problems on streaming service launch day

By James Hibberd
November 12, 2019 at 09:03 AM EST

You’re never going to believe this: Disney’s plan to launch a new streaming service on a bunch of different carriers and platforms along with a lot of highly anticipated content all at the same time is not going entirely smoothly.

Disney+ went live in the early hours of Tuesday morning and some users have taken to social media to report difficulties launching the app and a variety of error screens (we were able to get the app working after re-starting it a few times).

As The Verge pointed out, one error screen rather fittingly features characters from Wreck-It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Downdetector.com showed a peak of 7,600 users experiencing problems with the site early this morning.

Subscribers complained of a variety of problems, from logging in, to setting up their profiles, to certain content being absent from the platform, to shows not loading, to long wait times for customer service.

A Disney+ spokesperson put a positive spin on the problems: “The consumer demand for Disney+ has exceeded our highest expectations. While we are pleased by this incredible response, we are aware of the current user issues and are working to swiftly resolve them. We appreciate your patience.”

Here are some sample reactions:

The reports aren’t entirely unlike when HBO’s streaming service crashed when rolling out the season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones.

Disney+ is launching with about 500 movies and 7,500 TV episodes, including the premiere of the new live-action Star Wars original series The Mandalorian. The service costs $6.99 a month.

