Days of Our Lives future uncertain as production wraps on 55th season

Production on the latest season of Days of Our Lives is about to wrap and the actors may be without a contract for an indeterminate period of time if a new deal between the soap and NBC isn’t inked soon.

As first reported on TVLine, the actors will go on an indefinite break at month’s end because they will have wrapped production on the current contract that extends through next fall. Since NBC has eight months of DOOL in the can, there may be no rush to get cracking on a new season, EW has learned. Nevertheless, a source says negotiations with Sony Pictures Television — which distributes the show to NBC — are currently underway.

Image zoom Mitchell Haaseth/NBC

A source tells EW that all signs point to a renewal, even though it’s quite easy to assume the worst these days when it comes to the health of daytime dramas. Viewership isn’t what it used to be but fan support for DOOL — like General Hospital at ABC and The Young and the Restless and Bold and the Beautiful at CBS — remains rabid.

Representatives for NBC and Sony Television declined to comment.

The 55th season renewal of DOOL was announced Jan. 8, 2019.

