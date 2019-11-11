Hey, you! YOU season 2 stalks a holidays-timed premiere date on Netflix

Penn Badgley has his eyes on YOU this holiday season.

The Gossip Girl alum is ready to bring more stalker vibes to the screen, as Netflix revealed the YOU season 2 premiere date. The next batch of episodes will debut on the streaming platform this Dec. 26, per a new poster featuring Badgley and star Elizabeth Lail.

“Joe’s back, but where?” a tweet from the show’s official social channel reads. The answer is keeping you company after sinking into a post-Christmas Day food coma.

Badgley also shared a brief teaser video to promote the premiere date.

Ready for a fresh start. You S2 December 26. pic.twitter.com/gVT9lG6thn — Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) November 11, 2019

Season 1 of YOU, featuring Badgley as an obsessive stalker to Lail’s Beck, premiered on Lifetime, but it grew in popularity after the episodes dropped later on Netflix. The streaming giant then took the season 2 renewal off Lifetime’s hands.

Developed by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, the show is based on author Caroline Kepnes’ books that began with YOU and was followed with Hidden Bodies.

Joe, who was found out by Beck in season 1, will delve into “even riskier, bolder territory” when he relocates from New York to Los Angeles. He now faces “the darkest parts of his past” in an attempt to “make a future for himself and the woman he loves,” according to a network description.

The Haunting of Hill House star Victoria Pedretti will star in YOU season 2 as Love Quinn, an aspiring chef and character from Hidden Bodies. She’s also glimpsed in the show’s new poster.

“Season 1 was a particular kind of story that we could tell about the relationship between Joe and Beck and the moment that we did what we did in the finale, that’s not repeatable,” Gamble previously told EW. “I will say that Love is a person he could only have met after what happened between him and Beck. And by the way, Joe is not out there looking for love. He’s truly heartbroken by what has happened, and so what Love offers is a different kind of friendship and a different kind of relationship.”

