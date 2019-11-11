What to Watch on Monday: The Voice goes live with the Top 20

Image zoom

The Voice

Image zoom Trae Patton/NBC

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

With the Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockouts, and a visit from Taylor Swift part of the history books, season 17 of The Voice is down to its Top 20, and they’ll perform live tonight, singing for their chance to make it into the Top 13. That’s right, seven will go home Tuesday night! The eight who receive the most votes by viewers will be safe; coaches Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Blake Shelton will each pick an artist to save from the remaining 12; and then one Wild Card will be chosen from the remaining eight. Dim the lights, here we… wait, wrong singing competition. —Gerrad Hall

Dancing With the Stars

Image zoom ABC/Kelsey McNeal

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Emma Bunton — a.k.a. Baby Spice — and Joey Fatone will be guest judges for this boy band and girl group-themed episode, where six celebrities remain in the quest for the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy. Competing in two rounds, the couple will first dance to hits from girl groups including TLC, En Vogue, and, of course, Spice Girls. For the boy bands round, they’ll take on music from Backstreet Boys, New Kids on the Block, Boyz II Men, and *NYSNC. But then, one star will have to say bye, bye, bye. —Gerrad Hall

What ELSE to Watch

1 p.m.

Blue’s Clues & You (series debut) — Nickelodeon

8 p.m.

9-1-1 — Fox

All American — The CW



9 p.m.

Black Lightning — The CW

Prodigal Son — Fox

Below Deck — Bravo

His Dark Materials — HBO

Rock the Block (season finale) — HGTV



10 p.m.

The Good Doctor — ABC

Bluff City Law — NBC

Catherine the Great (finale) — HBO

Streaming

The Good Karma Hospital (season premiere) — Acorn TV

*times are ET and subject to change