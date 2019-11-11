DC Universe renews Titans for season 3

Image zoom Ken Woroner / 2019 Warner Bros.

Looks like Deathstroke won’t get his wish because the Titans aren’t going anywhere: Titans has been renewed for a third season, DC Universe and Warner Bros. Television announced Monday.

The streaming platform’s first live-action show, Titans is nearing the end of its second season, which began with former Robin Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) reviving the titular team — Gar/Beast Boy, Rachel/Raven (Teagan Croft), and Jason Todd/Robin (Curran Walters) — and relocating it to San Francisco. Unfortunately, the Titans’ resurrection also brought the assassin Deathstroke, a.k.a. Slade Wilson (Esai Morales), out of retirement, and Deathstroke set his sights on destroying the team because of sins from their past (read: befriending his son Jericho, whom Deathstroke accidentally killed in a fight with Dick many years ago).

In last Friday’s episode, Gar and Connor Kent, a.k.a. Superboy (Joshua Orpin), were kidnapped by Cadmus; Donna Troy (Connor Leslie) searched for Rachel, who may or may not be losing control of her powers; and a guilt-ridden Dick languished away in prison. Even though things look down now, showrunner Greg Walker previously told EW that all of this is building toward quite the comic book-y ending.

“This season, we allowed ourselves really to be a comic book show in the finale,” Walker told EW in August. “We work the edges of what you can do in the genre in the season — in the kind of grounded, emotional, psychological territory — and now we’re back. It’s more of a celebration of what Titans can be. I hope/feel it is earned. That’s my goal.”

New episodes of Titans are available every Friday on DC Universe. Season 3 is expected in fall 2020.

