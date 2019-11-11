Sean Spicer is (finally) eliminated from Dancing With the Stars

Image zoom Craig Sjodin/ABC

A supportive tweet from President Trump today wasn’t enough to save Sean Spicer: the former White House Press Secretary who has lived on borrowed time thanks to fan votes has finally been eliminated from Dancing With the Stars.

Based on judges’ votes alone, Spicer should have been eliminated (at least) two weeks ago but Karamo Brown and Kate Flannery — both of whom gave far superior performances — were cut instead.

Before getting the boot in the show’s ninth week, Spicer, 48, and his temporary partner Jenna Johnson performed an Argentine tango and a foxtrot. Johnson was filling in Lindsay Arnold, whose mother-in-law died last week.

In a since-deleted tweet, the president campaigned for Spicer, writing, “Vote for Sean Spicer on Dancing with the Stars. He is a great and very loyal guy who is working very hard. He is in the quarterfinals – all the way with Sean! #MAGA #KAG”

After the results came in, Trump’s first tweet had been deleted and a new tweet was in its place congratulating Spicer for his efforts: “A great try by @seanspicer. We are all proud of you!”

Spicer responded to Trump’s tweet about an hour later, sharing it on his feed and adding: “Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump I can’t begin to express how much your continued support has meant, especially during my time on @DancingABC.”

Spicer’s longevity on the show seemed to irk Judge Len Goodman the most. Last week, the traditionally crabby judge quipped, “we keep throwing you out of the boat and the viewers keep throwing you a life-preserver!” But judges Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba haven’t been any more supportive of the politico. “Sometimes it looks like you are doing the same dance over and over again,” Inaba said last week. “That’s why your scores haven’t improved.”

And while the other celebrities appeared to enjoy dancing alongside Spicer, the eliminated Brown didn’t hold back once he was out of the ballroom. On last week’s episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, the Queer Eye host told host Andy Cohen that he felt robbed while Spicer lived to see another day in the ballroom.

“He can’t dance, that’s literally what it is,” Brown said of Spicer. “But it’s also fan vote. And Middle America watches the show and they vote for him. And also our president, who should be doing other stuff, has been tweeting ‘vote for the man.’”

