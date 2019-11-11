Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield are back in first Sex Education season 2 photos

Sex Education type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Dramedy

Ready to head back to school?

The first photos from season 2 of Netflix’s comedy Sex Education are here — and, of course, Gillian Anderson’s Jean is looking as impeccable as always. Season 1 of the series saw socially-awkward high schooler Otis (Asa Butterfield) contend with puberty, crushes, and a sex therapist (and slightly intrusive) mother (Anderson), while also endeavoring to advise his fellow students on all things sex with the help of new friend Maeve (Emma Mackey).

When the show returns for its second season, Otis finds himself having to master his own newly-discovered sexual urges while he tries to make things work with his girlfriend Ola (Patricia Allison) and maintain an even relationship with Maeve (Mackey). Elsewhere, Otis’ bestie Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) notices his recent burst of self-confidence is attracting unfamiliar kinds of attention and things get complicated for Jean when her relationship with hot handyman Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt) is discovered and they have to figure out how to make things work with their kids (Otis and Ola) also dating.

From the looks of the new images, there’s also some legal trouble in store for the girls.

Find out what when Sex Education returns to Netflix with eight new episodes in 2020.

