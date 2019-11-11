Homeland type TV Show Network Showtime Genre Drama,

Thriller

The first teaser trailer for the final season of Showtime’s Homeland is here.

CIA intelligence officer Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) is back in action in the first promo for the long-awaited eighth season of the Emmy-winning espionage drama, which returns early next year for its first episodes since 2018.

In the new season, Mathison is recovering from months of brutal confinement in a Russian gulag when she’s called into action to help end the “forever war” in Afghanistan, where National Security Advisor Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin) has been dispatched to engage the Taliban in peace negotiations.

But Mathison’s memory is fractured and, as you’ll see in the above promo, her past actions and loyalty are called into question. According to Showtime’s official description, “Kabul teems with warlords and mercenaries, zealots and spies — and Saul needs the relationships and expertise that only his protégé can provide. Against medical advice, Saul asks Carrie to walk with him into the lion’s den — one last time.”

Along with Danes and Patinkin, the final season stars Beau Bridges (as the country’s newly elected President Warner), along with Maury Sterling, Linus Roache, and Costa Ronin. In addition, Nimrat Kaur and Numan Acar return from season 4 in series-regular roles.

Homeland premieres Sunday, Feb. 9, at 9 p.m. ET.

