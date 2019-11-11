Game of Thrones coffee cup suspect reacts to Emilia Clarke's accusation

The infamous Game of Thrones coffee cup must be a Greyjoy, because its controversy is both dead and yet never dying.

Here is the latest. You’ll recall Emilia Clarke (who played Daenerys Targaryen) recently revealed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that her costar Conleth Hill (Varys) privately confessed to her that he was actually the culprit who left the craft services cup (no, it wasn’t Starbucks) within camera view while filming a scene in the GoT final season.

Now Hill is breaking his silence on this grave accusation, denying his cup-ability to a British broadcaster Channel 4 on Sunday.

“You know, there’s no proof that I did it,” the actor said. “So accuse away.” Hill then added, “I would need to have had Mr. Man arms to leave a coffee cup there.” (Mr. Man is a series of British children’s books). “I took a bullet for Emilia Clarke and she touted on me … I’m just not making any comments until I have a lawyer.”

Some outlets are positioning Hill’s playful comments as an outright denial but it sounds a bit vaguer than that to us.

Last month, Clarke told Fallon: “We had a party before the Emmys recently and Conleth, who plays Varys, who’s sitting next to me in that scene, he pulls me aside and he’s like, ‘Emilia, I have got to tell you something, love. The coffee cup was mine.”

Previously star Sophie Turner (who plays Sansa Stark) said costar Kit Harington was at fault.

After being spotted by sharp-eyed fans during season 8, the cup was quickly digitally removed from the scene by HBO and is no longer visible in the show. At the time HBO quipped on Twitter: “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”

