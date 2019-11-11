When to expect the return of Criminal Minds, Undercover Boss, and MacGyver to CBS

The long goodbye for America’s favorite FBI profilers is about to begin: Criminal Minds will kick off its 15th and final season on Jan. 8 with a special two-hour episode.

But the long-running procedural won’t be around for long. The drama featuring Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez and Daniel Henney will wrap up its short run with a two-hour series finale on Feb. 19.

Two other series from CBS’ bench will return in 2020: Undercover Boss and MacGyver. (No word yet on the return dates for Man with a Plan and The Amazing Race, as well as the premiere of Broke). They’ll be joined on the schedule by two new dramas featuring Edie Falco and Julian McMahon. Tommy features Falco in the title role of a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female Chief of Police for L.A. She’ll fill the Thursday time slot left by Evil, which will have wrapped its 13-episode first season.

McMahon headlines FBI: Most Wanted, which follows the fugitive task force that hunts down the worst of the worst. It’ll air on Tuesdays while NCIS: New Orleans will move to Sundays.

And look which show is about to celebrate a major milestone: Survivor will kick off its 40th season with a two-hour episode on Feb. 12. Here’s the winter schedule:

Tuesday, Jan. 7

8 p.m. NCIS

9 p.m. FBI

10 p.m. FBI: Most Wanted

Wednesday, Jan. 8

8 p.m. Undercover Boss

9 p.m. Criminal Minds

Wednesday, Jan. 15

8 p.m. Undercover Boss

9 p.m. Criminal Minds

10 p.m. S.W.A.T.

Thursday, Feb. 6

8 p.m. Young Sheldon

8:30 p.m. The Unicorn

9 p.m. Mom

9:30 p.m. Carol’s Second Act

10 p.m. Tommy

Friday, Feb. 7

8 p.m. MacGyver

9 p.m. Hawaii Five-0

10 p.m. Blue Bloods

Wednesday, Feb. 12

8 p.m. Survivor

10 p.m. Criminal Minds

Sunday, Feb. 16

8 p.m. God Friended Me

9 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles

10 p.m. NCIS: New Orleans

Wednesday, Feb. 19

8 p.m. Survivor

9 p.m. Criminal Minds

Related content: