The Pennyworth family’s presence on Batwoman is increasing beyond “Alfred” simply being Wayne Industries’ WiFi password.

The freshman superhero drama will introduce Julia, the daughter of Batman’s butler Alfred Pennyworth, in the first season’s seventh episode, airing this Sunday. EW has confirmed that Christina Wolfe (The Royals) is playing the DC Comics character, and you can check out two new exclusive images of her with Ruby Rose‘s Kate Kane and Camrus Johnson’s Luke Fox below.

Image zoom Michael Courtney/The CW

Described as a “crafty and quick-witted British secret service agent,” Julia “shares a complicated past with Kate Kane, which impedes her mission as the two set sights on the same target,” according to the official character description. Their dynamic and previous history has already been teased in the above episode 7 promo, which shows Batwoman tussling with a hooded figure who is eventually revealed to be Julia.

“Figured Alfred would’ve taught you better manners,” says Kate, to which Julia replies with a smile, “Let’s leave my father out of this.”

Image zoom Michael Courtney/The CW

In the comics, Alfred and Julia are initially estranged; however, Julia ended up working with the Bat-family when her father is injured. From there, Julia went on to aid Batwoman in her pursuit of the terrorist organization called the Many Arms of Death in Marguerite Bennett, James Tynion IV, and Steve Epting’s Batwoman comic series. It’s worth noting that Sunday’s Batwoman episode will also introduce the Rifle (Garfield Wilson), a character also associated with the Many Arms of Death in the comics.

Watch the clip above for more.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on The CW.

