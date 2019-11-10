The Soup is coming back to E! with new host Jade Catta-Preta

Image zoom E! Entertainment

The Soup type TV Show

E! is reheating The Soup, but with a twist.

The network is bringing back the pop-culture talk show with new host Jade Catta-Preta in early 2020, as announced during Sunday’s People Choice Awards. The original Soup was hosted by Joel McHale from 2004-15.

“We’re excited to bring this beloved franchise back to the network, with a new take on an old favorite,” said Rod Aissa, Executive Vice President, Production and Development, Oxygen & Production, E!. “Jade’s quick wit and keen observations will provide a much-needed voice in today’s pop culture landscape delivered in a way that only The Soup can.”

The long-running series featured McHale’s sardonic takes on each week’s pop-culture moments from reality TV and daytime talk shows. It was rebranded from E!’s Talk Soup, which ran from 1991 to 2002 and saw four hosts during its tenure, including Greg Kinnear and Aisha Tyler.

The forthcoming version teases an “evolved and supercharged series” that features “Catta-Preta’s irreverent sense of humor and sharp point-of-view on the entertainment world,” the statement reads.

Catta-Preta is a Brazilian-born comic and actress who performs in both English and Portuguese. Her credits include MTV’s Girl Code and Punk’d, Comedy Central’s @Midnight, as well as Modern Family and The Jim Gaffigan Show.

McHale also hosted Netflix’s The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale in 2018, the spiritual successor to The Soup, before it was axed later that year.

