New Westworld teaser introduces tech company that promises to solve unsolvable problems

HBO dropped a new Westworld teaser for season three and a total of zero of your favorite stars from the series make an appearance.

The video is more of an advertisement for a new tech company named Incite, that promises to have the sort of data that’ll be able to solve unsolvable problems in a complex, complicated, and messy world. Incite claims to be different, with the company’s co-founder Liam Dempsey Sr. (Jefferson Mays) saying, “We’re not Silicon Valley vaporware. We have unprecedented computing capabilities analyzing data from life’s most unsolvable problems.”

They’re apparently so powerful, they can control the climate and find everyone a job they can be excited about. So what does that mean, exactly? A quick search on the internet show that the word incite means: to urge or persuade someone to act in a violent or unlawful way. Tie that with the creepy Dempsey Sr. and it is enough to send a chill down anyone’s spine.

The video clip debuted at Wired25 in San Francisco on Saturday, during a panel sponsored by Incite. HBO posted the teaser on Westworld’s official Instagram with he caption, “If Data is Destiny, Then You Chart the Path.” Series star Thandie Newton chimed in in the comments section saying, “Next level……..!”

Is this a company within Delos Destinations or a company hoping to compete with them? There’s definitely a multitude of questions that have sprung up in response, but not many answers at this time.

A website for the faux company shares a tiny bit more insight into who they are and what they do:

“The world can feel chaotic: big problems, no solutions, no one to lead the way. Global issues may seem so complex that untangling the answers feels impossible. Here at Incite, we want to make “impossible” a thing of the past. Chaos is merely a pattern waiting to be uncovered. You can help us chart a better future.

Powered by our revolutionary strategy engine, we are able to calculate sophisticated solutions to problems large and small, from global climate change to personal career growth. We believe we have a personal responsibility to make the world a better place, starting at home. Here at Incite, your data doesn’t work for us — we work for you.”

The eight-episode third season, which producers say will be “less of a guessing game,” is set to premiere in 2020.

