Emmy winning writer Jessica Gao set to develop new Disney+ series about She-Hulk

Emmy Award-winning writer Jessica Gao will help bring Marvel’s She-Hulk to life for Disney+.

The Ricky and Morty writer has been hired to develop and lead the show’s writing room, The Hollywood Reporter announced on Sunday.

She confirmed the news by sharing THR‘s announcement, saying, “DREAM COME TRUE. I AM DECEASED. (Don’t worry, I will resurrect to do the job.)”

Gao has an impressive resume, with credits on shows like Robot Chicken, Silicon Valley, and Rick and Morty. She won a Primetime Emmy Award in 2018 for the Rick and Morty episode “Pickle Rick”

Details regarding the new She-Hulk series have been in short supply since it was first announced at D23 in August. The comic, created by Stan Lee and artist Steve Buscema, made its debut in 1980 on the cover of Savage She-Hulk #1. It tells the story of Bruce Banner’s cousin, Jessica Walters, who becomes a milder version of The Incredible Hulk after Banner gives her a blood transfusion.

Walters is an attorney who uses her new superpowers to fight crime, eventually joining the Fantastic Four. She later transforms permanently into the She-Hulk and joins the Avengers down the line.

So it’s no surprise that Marvel’s Kevin Feige teased that She-Hulk had a bright future ahead.

“You will meet her in her Disney+ series and then you will see her in our films,” he announced. “It is incredibly exciting for us.”

