Watch the first teaser for the Arrowverse's 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' crossover

Image zoom Carlos Serrao for EW

It’s almost time to suit up for the “biggest crossover ever.”

On Sunday, The CW released its first teaser for the Arrowverse’s highly anticipated “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event, which includes Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman.

In the very short clip, which dropped on Twitter, we see: Flash (Grant Gustin), White Canary (Caity Lotz), Jon Cryer’s Lex Luthor (what’s he doing there?!), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), and newcomer Ryan Choi (Osric Chau) staring down Mar-Novu (LaMonica Garrett) in a barren location; Black Lightning (Cress Williams), well, lighting something up, as he is wont to do; Brandon Routh’s version of Superman; and Batwoman (Ruby Rose) working with Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) and his daughter Mia (Katherine McNamara).

Watch the teaser below:

A crisis is coming. The 5-episode crossover begins Sunday, December 8 on The CW, presented by @boostmobile. #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/EsAVbzdB5u — Batwoman (@CWBatwoman) November 10, 2019

The crossover is an adaptation of Marv Wolfman and George Pérez’s game-changing 1985-1986 DC comic book series, which is a story that’s very close to Arrowverse producer Greg Berlanti’s heart.

“I never feel anything other than a sense of responsibility,” Berlanti told EW about adapting Crisis in July. “Whenever we do an iconic story line or we do something that reminds us really vividly of one of those books that meant a lot to us, we have a sense of pressure and obligation of ‘Oh wow, we really don’t want to mess this up’ even more so than we usually do. So that fear overrides any kind of other emotion.”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off with Supergirl on Sunday, Dec. 8, followed by Batwoman on Monday, Dec. 9, and The Flash on Tuesday, Dec. 10. After the winter hiatus, the crossover will resume Tuesday, Jan. 14, with Arrow at 8 p.m., and conclude with Legends of Tomorrow at 9 p.m.

Related content: