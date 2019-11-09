Exclusive Supergirl sneak peek teases intense showdown with Lena Luthor

Supergirl type TV Show Network The CW Genre Superhero

Hey quick question, raise your hand if you forgot that the DEO was supposed to be a secret government organization on Supergirl?

It’s been a while since we’ve spent any significant amount of time with a character who isn’t clued in to all the black ops missions and secret intel, but EW has your exclusive sneak peek at this week’s episode of Supergirl that serves as a stark reminder that while we may be in the know, the rest of the Arrowverse world is decidedly not. That probably shouldn’t blow our minds as much as it is, but here we are!

In “Confidence Women,” Andrea Rojas (Julie Gonzalo) approaches Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) on a dark and stormy night to ask for a favor that ends up devolving into an intense showdown with a chilling end. What brings these two women toe-to-toe? None other than “secret” government organization DEO.

A distraught Andrea reveals that she needs to break into the DEO, and while Lena tries to pretend like she’s never heard of it before, the pretenses are soon dropped as the secrets start coming out. But how does Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) factor into Andrea’s desperate — and highly illegal — plans? And will Lena agree to help? Check out our exclusive sneak peek above now to find out.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on The CW.

Related content: