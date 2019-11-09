Disney+ and Marvel's Moon Knight series boss teases 'one hell of a ride'

Image zoom Amanda Edwards/WireImage; Marvel

We may still be a long ways off from seeing Marvel’s Moon Knight series debut on Disney+ but the new head writer is already promising fans a thrilling show.

It was announced on Friday that Jeremy Slater, who adapted The Umbrella Academy comics for Netflix and created Fox’s The Exorcist series, will develop and lead the writing team for the new series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And late Friday night, he took to Twitter to share both his excitement about joining the Marvel family as well as teasing “one hell of a ride.”

“It’s no exaggeration to say that joining the MCU is the single greatest honor of my career. I’m thrilled and terrified and deliriously happy,” Slater wrote. “And while I won’t be able tell you anything in regards to story or casting, I *can* tell that you we’ve assembled a room full of brilliant writers who truly love this character, and we’re all hard at work crafting something special for you. So stick around and stay tuned. Moon Knight is on the way, and it’s going to be one hell of a ride.”

Moon Knight is essentially a Batman-like vigilante who is either infused with the power of a moon God or crazy, and he first appeared in Marvel’s canon in 1975 with Werewolf by Night #32. He’s had many different versions debut over the years since then, including mercenary Marc Spector who has a connection to Egyptian moon god Khonshu and most recently as Mr. Knight, a consultant dressed in all-white.

No information on casting or premiere dates have been announced.

