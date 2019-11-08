What to Watch this Weekend: Cameron Monaghan returns to Shameless, Rick and Morty returns to TV

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
FRIDAY
The Morning Show
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+
It’s lights, camera, action on Bradley Jackson! This week on The Morning Show, Bradley takes her place at the news desk next to Alex Levy, where she’ll have to introduce herself to America, and as you can imagine, the transition doesn’t go seamlessly. —Samantha Highfill
Green Eggs and Ham
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Series Debut
It’s been some time since Sam-I-Am grew to love green eggs and ham, and now he’s passing the lesson along. In Netflix’s Green Eggs and Ham, he’ll make a new friend named Guy-I-Am, who Sam discovers dislikes the oddly-colored meal as much as he had previously. Sam is determined to get him to change his mind as they bond while attempting to save the endangered Chickeraffe. And if the character’s voices sound familiar, that’s because they are — Sam is voiced by Adam DeVine, and Guy is brought to life by Michael Douglas. Other voices include Diane Keaton, Ilana Glazer, Daveed Diggs, Tracy Morgan, and John Turturro. —Rosy Cordero
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Primal (movie) — On Demand
Cold Brook (movie) — On Demand/Digital platforms
Let It Snow (movie) — Netflix
See — Apple TV+
For All Mankind — Apple TV+
Ghostwriter — Apple TV+
Snoopy in Space — Apple TV+
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (season premiere) — Netflix
8 p.m.
American Housewife — ABC
The Blacklist — NBC
Charmed — The CW
Hawaii Five-0 — CBS
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK — Logo
9 p.m.
Dynasty — The CW
Magnum P.I. — CBS
Holiday for Heroes — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
10 p.m.
Blue Bloods — CBS
Long Lost Family — TLC
In the Long Run — Starz
SATURDAY
What Else to Watch
9:30 a.m.
30-Minute Meals (new episodes) — Food Network
7 p.m.
Sesame Street‘s 50th Anniversary Celebration — HBO
8 p.m.
Radio Christmas — Lifetime
Picture a Perfect Christmas — Hallmark
9 p.m.
Sea of Shadows (documentary) — National Geographic
Blue Planet Now (series debut) — BBC America
SUNDAY
Dublin Murders
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Starz
Series Debut
In this twisty thriller based on acclaimed mystery novelist Tana French’s books In the Woods and The Likeness, Killian Scott and Sarah Greene play two detectives called to the case of a girl found murdered in the same wooded area where two kids went missing 20 years earlier. As they dive deeper into the case, detectives Rob Reilly and Cassie Maddox discover that the case hits closer to home than they may have initially thought. Speaking with EW ahead of the show’s debut, Scott teases that fans can expect plenty of twists and turns. “I think that this is a very tense, captivating thriller, in many respects, that I think does its audience a lot of credit,” he says. “It’s not trying to give away too much or make it too easy on an audience.” —Lauren Huff
Shameless
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Showtime
Season Premiere
While one Gallagher is out, another is back in. When Shameless returns for season 10, Emmy Rossum‘s Fiona will be off living her life in parts unknown, but Cameron Monaghan‘s Ian will help fill the void after a brief absence. Unfortunately, Ian and Mickey’s prison honeymoon is now over. “Like any romantic relationship, you need a healthy level of distance and separation, and that’s something not afforded to them,” Monaghan recently told EW. “They’re in a challenging place and trying to work through their issues. Now, the way that people work through their issues on Shameless tends to be pretty volatile. I won’t exactly say how they work on solving them, but I will say it involves shivs and stabbings. [Laughs]” —Derek Lawrence
Rick and Morty
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. on Adult Swim
Season Premiere
A full two years after season 3 concluded, Rick and Morty‘s fourth season is hitting the airwaves at last, though with only five new episodes for the moment. Of the little we know about the new installments: guest voices will include Paul Giamatti, Kathleen Turner, and Taika Waititi; season 1 favorite Mr. Meeseeks will resurface (as seen in the season’s trailer); and, as co-creator Justin Roiland puts it, “serialized stuff” is “sprinkled over the top of strong episodic episodes.” And though the show is known for having one of TV’s most polite and patient fanbases, viewers can rest assured they’ll never have to wait so long for new episodes again… at least, so co-creator Dan Harmon says. “We’re literally writing season 5 while finishing season 4 just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule,” Harmon told EW. If only the Rick and Morty writers’ room had a Meeseeks. —Tyler Aquilina
What Else to Watch
7 p.m.
Rock N’ Roll Christmas — UPtv
America’s Funniest Home Videos — ABC
8 p.m.
Kids Say the Darndest Things — ABC
God Friended Me — CBS
Batwoman — The CW
The Real Housewives of Atlanta — Bravo
90 Day Fiancé — TLC
The Simpsons — Fox
A Sweet Christmas Romance — Lifetime
The Mistletoe Secret — Hallmark
8:30 p.m.
Bless the Harts — Fox
9 p.m.
Shark Tank — ABC
Supergirl — The CW
The Walking Dead — AMC
Watchmen — HBO
Bob’s Burgers — Fox
NCIS: Los Angeles — CBS
The Life of Earth — Smithsonian Channel
Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge — Food Network
The E! People’s Choice Awards — E!
9:30 p.m.
Family Guy — Fox
10 p.m.
Mr. Robot — USA
The Rookie — ABC
Madam Secretary — CBS
Silicon Valley — HBO
Back to Life (two-episode series debut) — Showtime
10:30 p.m.
Mrs. Fletcher — HBO
*times are ET and subject to change
