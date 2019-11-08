What to Watch this Weekend: Cameron Monaghan returns to Shameless, Rick and Morty returns to TV

Image zoom

FRIDAY

The Morning Show

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+

It’s lights, camera, action on Bradley Jackson! This week on The Morning Show, Bradley takes her place at the news desk next to Alex Levy, where she’ll have to introduce herself to America, and as you can imagine, the transition doesn’t go seamlessly. —Samantha Highfill

Green Eggs and Ham

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

It’s been some time since Sam-I-Am grew to love green eggs and ham, and now he’s passing the lesson along. In Netflix’s Green Eggs and Ham, he’ll make a new friend named Guy-I-Am, who Sam discovers dislikes the oddly-colored meal as much as he had previously. Sam is determined to get him to change his mind as they bond while attempting to save the endangered Chickeraffe. And if the character’s voices sound familiar, that’s because they are — Sam is voiced by Adam DeVine, and Guy is brought to life by Michael Douglas. Other voices include Diane Keaton, Ilana Glazer, Daveed Diggs, Tracy Morgan, and John Turturro. —Rosy Cordero

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Primal (movie) — On Demand

Cold Brook (movie) — On Demand/Digital platforms

Let It Snow (movie) — Netflix

See — Apple TV+

For All Mankind — Apple TV+

Ghostwriter — Apple TV+

Snoopy in Space — Apple TV+

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (season premiere) — Netflix

8 p.m.

American Housewife — ABC

The Blacklist — NBC

Charmed — The CW

Hawaii Five-0 — CBS

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK — Logo

9 p.m.

Dynasty — The CW

Magnum P.I. — CBS

Holiday for Heroes — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

10 p.m.

Blue Bloods — CBS

Long Lost Family — TLC

In the Long Run — Starz

SATURDAY

What Else to Watch

9:30 a.m.

30-Minute Meals (new episodes) — Food Network

7 p.m.

Sesame Street‘s 50th Anniversary Celebration — HBO

8 p.m.

Radio Christmas — Lifetime

Picture a Perfect Christmas — Hallmark

9 p.m.

Sea of Shadows (documentary) — National Geographic

Blue Planet Now (series debut) — BBC America

SUNDAY

Dublin Murders

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Starz

Series Debut

In this twisty thriller based on acclaimed mystery novelist Tana French’s books In the Woods and The Likeness, Killian Scott and Sarah Greene play two detectives called to the case of a girl found murdered in the same wooded area where two kids went missing 20 years earlier. As they dive deeper into the case, detectives Rob Reilly and Cassie Maddox discover that the case hits closer to home than they may have initially thought. Speaking with EW ahead of the show’s debut, Scott teases that fans can expect plenty of twists and turns. “I think that this is a very tense, captivating thriller, in many respects, that I think does its audience a lot of credit,” he says. “It’s not trying to give away too much or make it too easy on an audience.” —Lauren Huff

Shameless

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Showtime

Season Premiere

While one Gallagher is out, another is back in. When Shameless returns for season 10, Emmy Rossum‘s Fiona will be off living her life in parts unknown, but Cameron Monaghan‘s Ian will help fill the void after a brief absence. Unfortunately, Ian and Mickey’s prison honeymoon is now over. “Like any romantic relationship, you need a healthy level of distance and separation, and that’s something not afforded to them,” Monaghan recently told EW. “They’re in a challenging place and trying to work through their issues. Now, the way that people work through their issues on Shameless tends to be pretty volatile. I won’t exactly say how they work on solving them, but I will say it involves shivs and stabbings. [Laughs]” —Derek Lawrence

Rick and Morty

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. on Adult Swim

Season Premiere

A full two years after season 3 concluded, Rick and Morty‘s fourth season is hitting the airwaves at last, though with only five new episodes for the moment. Of the little we know about the new installments: guest voices will include Paul Giamatti, Kathleen Turner, and Taika Waititi; season 1 favorite Mr. Meeseeks will resurface (as seen in the season’s trailer); and, as co-creator Justin Roiland puts it, “serialized stuff” is “sprinkled over the top of strong episodic episodes.” And though the show is known for having one of TV’s most polite and patient fanbases, viewers can rest assured they’ll never have to wait so long for new episodes again… at least, so co-creator Dan Harmon says. “We’re literally writing season 5 while finishing season 4 just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule,” Harmon told EW. If only the Rick and Morty writers’ room had a Meeseeks. —Tyler Aquilina

What Else to Watch

7 p.m.

Rock N’ Roll Christmas — UPtv

America’s Funniest Home Videos — ABC

8 p.m.

Kids Say the Darndest Things — ABC

God Friended Me — CBS

Batwoman — The CW

The Real Housewives of Atlanta — Bravo

90 Day Fiancé — TLC

The Simpsons — Fox

A Sweet Christmas Romance — Lifetime

The Mistletoe Secret — Hallmark



8:30 p.m.

Bless the Harts — Fox

9 p.m.

Shark Tank — ABC

Supergirl — The CW

The Walking Dead — AMC

Watchmen — HBO

Bob’s Burgers — Fox

NCIS: Los Angeles — CBS

The Life of Earth — Smithsonian Channel

Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge — Food Network

The E! People’s Choice Awards — E!

9:30 p.m.

Family Guy — Fox

10 p.m.

Mr. Robot — USA

The Rookie — ABC

Madam Secretary — CBS

Silicon Valley — HBO

Back to Life (two-episode series debut) — Showtime

10:30 p.m.

Mrs. Fletcher — HBO

*times are ET and subject to change