Everything you need to know about The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian type TV Show Network Disney+ Genre Sci-fi

What’s all this about a Mandalorian now? Here’s everything you need to know about the new Disney+ Star Wars series.

What is it? The Mandalorian is the first live-action Star Wars TV series. The show stars Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones) as a lone gunfighter and bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy (trailer below). Other actors include Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Nick Nolte, and Taika Waititi.

Who made it? Showrunner Jon Favreau, who directed The Lion King and Iron Man other Disney titles (and is also known for playing Happy Hogan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe), and director Dave Filoni (who has supervised several Star Wars animated series including the acclaimed The Clone Wars).

When does The Mandalorian take place? After the Empire has fallen in Return of the Jedi, but well before the rise of the First Order in The Force Awakens — a time of lawless chaos in some parts of the galaxy.

Is the Mandalorian the same as Boba Fett? No. Mando is a different guy, though pretty darn similar. (Also, he’s a true-born Mandalorian — Boba Fett merely adopted the armor.)

Does Mando ever take off the helmet? Nobody is saying, but it’s tough to imagine hiring Pedro Pascal and keeping his face covered the entire time.

Where and when can I see it? The Mandalorian debuts on the new Disney+ streaming service Nov. 12. We’re told the show should be live by 9 a.m. ET, but might also be up earlier. You can subscribe to the service here for $6.99 a month. The service actually launches the same day The Mandalorian premieres (so we’ll see how smoothly that goes).

How many episodes are in the first season? Eight. In addition to Filoni, there are episodes directed by Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones), and Bryce Dallas Howard (Solemates).

Will all the episodes be available at once? No. Unlike Netflix, Disney+ will release new episodes on a weekly basis.

Will there be a second season? There isn’t one announced… yet… but Favreau says he’s already writing season 2 and plans to direct an episode himself so…

I want to know more! Check out our recent cover story going behind the scenes of The Mandalorian.

Related content: