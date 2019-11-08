The Good Place will say good-bye for eternity on Jan. 30.

And that farewell will be considerable. NBC announced on Friday that it will send off the Mike Schur-created afterlife comedy with an extended series finale as well as a Seth Meyers-hosted post-show with the cast, which includes Ted Danson, Kristen Bell, Jameela Jamil, William Jackson Harper, D’Arcy Carden, and Manny Jacinto. The festivities start at 8:30 p.m. and will last for 90 minutes.

Image zoom Colleen Hayes/NBC

It was revealed earlier this year that the Emmy nominated critical darling would wrap up its loopy, ethics-infused adventure after its fourth season. What to possibly expect in that final chapter of this expectation-defying series? “It’s completion of our journeys in a way that I find satisfying, hopeful, and goes beyond our conventional understanding of storytelling,” Harper told EW this summer, while Bell hinted, “You will finally see what we owe to each other.”

In other news about Schur creations, NBC announced that Brooklyn Nine-Nine would return for its seventh season on Feb. 6 with a one-hour premiere at 8 p.m ET the following week, it will air in its regular 8:30 p.m. time slot.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions and Manifest will return to NBC’s schedule on Jan. 6; Ellen’s Game of Games and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist hit the air on Jan. 7, and Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector premieres on Jan. 10. Indebted debuts Feb. 6, Good Girls returns on Feb. 16, and The Voice is back on Feb. 24.

Related content: