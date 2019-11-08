Supernatural series finale to air in May following a move to Mondays

The CW announces midseason premiere dates for 'Katy Keene,' 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' and more
Supernatural will go through one final move before it’s all over. On Friday, The CW announced that the beloved drama will move to Mondays at 8 p.m. ET for its final run of episodes, beginning on March 16 and leading into the season 2 return of Roswell, New Mexico at 9 p.m. ET. Furthermore, the network revealed that Supernatural will air its series finale on Monday, May 18.
Additionally, the network announced that Arrow will say goodbye with a two-hour event on Tuesday, Jan. 28, beginning with a finale preview at 8 p.m. ET followed by the series finale at 9 p.m.
When it comes to returning shows, The CW announced that DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will kick off its fifth season on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 9 p.m. ET, and Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene will premiere on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 8 p.m.
Lastly, the network announced that All American and Black Lightning will both wrap their current seasons on Monday, March 9 with back-to-back season finales.
Premiere dates for In the Dark and The 100 have not yet been announced.
See below for the CW’s 2020 midseason premiere schedule:
TUESDAY, JANUARY 21, 2020
8:00-9:00pm ARROW (Original Episode)
9:00-10:00pm DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Season Premiere)
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2020
8:00-9:00pm KATY KEENE (Series Premiere)
9:00-10:00pm LEGACIES (Original Episode)
MONDAY, MARCH 16, 2020
8:00-9:00pm SUPERNATURAL (New Time Period Premiere)
9:00-10:00pm ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO (Season Premiere)
