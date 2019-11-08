Supernatural series finale to air in May following a move to Mondays

Image zoom Colin Bentley/The CW

Supernatural will go through one final move before it’s all over. On Friday, The CW announced that the beloved drama will move to Mondays at 8 p.m. ET for its final run of episodes, beginning on March 16 and leading into the season 2 return of Roswell, New Mexico at 9 p.m. ET. Furthermore, the network revealed that Supernatural will air its series finale on Monday, May 18.

Additionally, the network announced that Arrow will say goodbye with a two-hour event on Tuesday, Jan. 28, beginning with a finale preview at 8 p.m. ET followed by the series finale at 9 p.m.

When it comes to returning shows, The CW announced that DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will kick off its fifth season on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 9 p.m. ET, and Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene will premiere on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 8 p.m.

Lastly, the network announced that All American and Black Lightning will both wrap their current seasons on Monday, March 9 with back-to-back season finales.

Premiere dates for In the Dark and The 100 have not yet been announced.

See below for the CW’s 2020 midseason premiere schedule:

TUESDAY, JANUARY 21, 2020

8:00-9:00pm ARROW (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Season Premiere)

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2020

8:00-9:00pm KATY KEENE (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm LEGACIES (Original Episode)

MONDAY, MARCH 16, 2020

8:00-9:00pm SUPERNATURAL (New Time Period Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO (Season Premiere)

