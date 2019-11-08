Image zoom Netflix

Get ready to head to Virgin River.

Netflix’s new series, based on the romance novel of the same name, has announced it will officially debut on the streaming service on Dec. 6. EW can exclusively reveal a first look at the series.

Based on the novel by Robyn Carr, Virgin River centers on Melinda Monroe (This Is Us‘ Alexandra Breckenridge), who decides to start fresh as a nurse practitioner in a remote corner of Northern California but finds small-town living more complicated than she anticipated. Matters get complicated when Melinda meets local heartthrob Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson).

“I always thought the Virgin River series would make a good television series, and I’m so excited that twelve years after the publication of the first novel, I’ll be celebrating by watching my characters come to life,” author Carr said in a statement. “I truly believe that the world needs more uplifting romance and I know the show will leave viewers feeling just as uplifted and fulfilled as my books have.”

These first images from the series feature Melinda bonding with Jack at the batting cages and the local watering hole, which he just happens to own and operate. They also show Melinda at work as a nurse practitioner and standing in front of a rundown cabin.

Carr has written over 50 books, including 20 in the Virgin River series, which have combined to sell more than 13 million copies. Millions have gravitated to her picture of an almost small-town utopia in her work. “Isn’t it a sad commentary that that’s considered utopian? A town where people are nice to each other and help each other, and that’s utopian?,” she previously told EW. “People always write and say, ‘Where is it? I want to go there,’ and I have to remind them that it only exists in our hearts and minds. But to further that thought, we can have that sense of community in our own neighborhood or school or church group or community center or library association. All we have to do is try to create it. We create it by being helpful neighbors and good friends and positive people.”

See more images from the series below.

