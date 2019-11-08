Matthew McConaughey gives Jimmy Fallon a private lesson at UT Austin

Wanna know what it looks like inside Matthew McConaughey‘s classroom at the University of Texas at Austin? Us too. Jimmy Fallon stepped foot inside the actor’s classroom but was such a bad student that he didn’t last long. Perhaps we should’ve prefaced it was for a bit.

Fallon recorded a live episode of The Tonight Show at UT Austin this week and needed to wrangle in the university’s newly minted professor. McConaughey, who graduated from the school in 1993, was named a professor of practice at the school’s Moody College of Communication in the Department of Radio-Television-Film.

The Dallas Buyers Club Oscar winner tried to give Fallon an introduction to his class, Script to Screen, which tracks “the evolution of feature film stories, from the concept all the way to the finished film,” McConaughey said. But, Fallon was not in it to win it. The teacher dubbed the Tonight Show host “the worst student” he’s ever had.

McConaughey also sang “The Eyes of Texas,” sat down for an interview with Fallon, and walked into the crowd of UT Austin students to take an audience selfie.

