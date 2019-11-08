Fresh Off the Boat canceled, season 6 to be its last

Season 6 of ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat will officially be its last.

The sitcom, which stars Constance Wu and Randall Park, has been canceled. Episodes 14 and 15 of this latest run, airing next year on Friday, Feb. 21, will combine to mark an hourlong series finale.

“We couldn’t be prouder of this game-changing show and the impact it has had on our cultural landscape,” ABC President Karey Burke said in a statement. “The success of Fresh Off the Boat has helped pave the way for inclusion throughout the industry. Nahnatchka Khan and her brilliant creative team have created an unforgettable series with an Asian-American family front and center, something that hadn’t been done in two decades. The cast, led by Randall Park and Constance Wu, is one of the finest and funniest on television. We’ll miss the Huang family and are eternally grateful for the incredibly heartfelt stories they have told these past six seasons.”

Series creator Nahnatchka Khan added, “I’m so proud of the show and what we’ve accomplished over the past six seasons. Thank you to everyone at ABC and 20th Century Fox Television for going on this ride with us. It was truly a special experience and hopefully will forever be a reminder of all the stories out there that deserve to be told. Like B.I.G. said, ‘And if you don’t know, now you know.’”

Fresh Off the Boat was renewed for season 6 with Twentieth Century Fox Television earlier this year, though the news became even bigger when Wu expressed her apparent dismay by this development through responses on social media.

“So upset that I’m literally crying,” she tweeted at the time.

The Hustlers actress later walked back these statements and explained she was disappointed because she was in contention to take on a role in another project, but the show’s renewal meant she couldn’t commit to it.

“FOTB is a great show that I’m proud of and that I enjoy,” she wrote in a lengthy statement. “I’ve gotten to fully explore my character and I know her like the back of my hand. So playing Jessica is fun and easy and pleasant. I get to work with a kind and pleasant cast/crew. Which makes it all quite enjoyable — so obviously I don’t dislike doing a show that is fun and easy and pleasant.

In light of declining ratings, ABC had moved the show from Tuesday nights to a Friday night slot, where new episodes currently air at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Fresh Off the Boat premiered in 2015 around the Huangs, a Taiwanese-American family as they relocate from Washington, D.C.’s Chinatown to Orlando, Florida and opened a steakhouse restaurant, Cattleman’s Ranch. The show marked the first broadcast TV sitcom to feature an Asian-American family since 1994’s All-American Girl.

Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler, Ian Chen, and Lucille Soong also star on the show, which featured additional appearances by Ming-Na Wen, Ray Wise, Ali Wong, Jaleel White, and Simu Liu.

