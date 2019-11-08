Adam Scott is returning to a workplace setting for his next project, albeit in a very different vein from his Parks and Recreation character.

EW has confirmed that Scott will star in the drama series Severance for Apple TV+, a “workplace thriller” revolving around Lumen Industries, a company “looking to take work-life balance to a new level.” Scott will play Mark, an employee with a dark past in the process of, as a press release intriguingly puts it, putting himself back together.

Image zoom ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images; Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Scott is also producing the show, which will be directed by Ben Stiller, fresh off an Emmy nomination for directing Showtime’s miniseries Escape at Dannemora. (Stiller also won a Director’s Guild of America award for his work on that series.) Scott, meanwhile, has previously shown off his dramatic chops on Big Little Lies and an episode of Jordan Peele‘s rebooted Twilight Zone.

Severance joins an expanding roster of projects at Apple TV+, which launched Nov. 1 with a handful of series including The Morning Show and Dickinson. Many more are on the way, including M. Night Shyamalan‘s Servant and an Amazing Stories reboot from Steven Spielberg.

Related content: