What to Watch on Thursday: It's a family affair on Grey's Anatomy

Grey’s Anatomy

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

It’s time for another sister! Sort of. Kelly McCreary’s real-life sister, Crystal McCreary, guest-stars on this week’s Grey’s Anatomy, in a mysterious role that will see her share the screen with her sibling. Elsewhere, Amelia tells Owen about her pregnancy and it goes about as well as anything between Owen and Amelia ever did. —Samantha Highfill

Supernatural

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

Following on the heels of a three-part opener, Jensen Ackles directs his final episode of Supernatural, which sees Sam and Dean return to high school to investigate the death of a girl and disappearance of another. Fingers crossed they stay out of detention. —Samantha Highfill

The Tonight Show

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:35 p.m. on NBC

Jimmy Fallon is getting schooled on a special episode of his late-night show, when Matthew McConaughey — er, make that Professor McConaughey — is Fallon’s guest as The Tonight Show goes to the University of Texas at Austin. In addition to McConaughey, who became a professor of practice at the university’s Moody College of Communication this fall, Fallon will also welcome Chip and Joanna Gaines of Fixer Upper fame (their Magnolia network launches next summer), and musical guest Gucci Mane. —Gerrad Hall

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Young Sheldon — CBS

Superstore — NBC



8:30 p.m.

Perfect Harmony — NBC

The Unicorn — CBS

9 p.m.

The Good Place — NBC

A Million Little Things — ABC

Mom — CBS

Legacies — The CW

9:30 p.m.

Carol’s Second Act — CBS

Will & Grace — NBC

10 p.m.

Evil — CBS

Law & Order: SVU — NBC

How to Get Away With Murder — ABC

Conan Without Borders: Ghana — TBS

*times are ET and subject to change