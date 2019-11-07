What to Watch on Thursday: It's a family affair on Grey's Anatomy

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
Grey’s Anatomy
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
It’s time for another sister! Sort of. Kelly McCreary’s real-life sister, Crystal McCreary, guest-stars on this week’s Grey’s Anatomy, in a mysterious role that will see her share the screen with her sibling. Elsewhere, Amelia tells Owen about her pregnancy and it goes about as well as anything between Owen and Amelia ever did. —Samantha Highfill
Supernatural
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW
Following on the heels of a three-part opener, Jensen Ackles directs his final episode of Supernatural, which sees Sam and Dean return to high school to investigate the death of a girl and disappearance of another. Fingers crossed they stay out of detention. —Samantha Highfill
The Tonight Show
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:35 p.m. on NBC
Jimmy Fallon is getting schooled on a special episode of his late-night show, when Matthew McConaughey — er, make that Professor McConaughey — is Fallon’s guest as The Tonight Show goes to the University of Texas at Austin. In addition to McConaughey, who became a professor of practice at the university’s Moody College of Communication this fall, Fallon will also welcome Chip and Joanna Gaines of Fixer Upper fame (their Magnolia network launches next summer), and musical guest Gucci Mane. —Gerrad Hall
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Young Sheldon — CBS
Superstore — NBC
8:30 p.m.
Perfect Harmony — NBC
The Unicorn — CBS
9 p.m.
The Good Place — NBC
A Million Little Things — ABC
Mom — CBS
Legacies — The CW
9:30 p.m.
Carol’s Second Act — CBS
Will & Grace — NBC
10 p.m.
Evil — CBS
Law & Order: SVU — NBC
How to Get Away With Murder — ABC
Conan Without Borders: Ghana — TBS
*times are ET and subject to change
