Weeds sequel starring Mary-Louise Parker in development at Starz

Weeds type TV Show Genre Comedy

The Botwin family could be coming back to the small screen soon.

A sequel to the hit dramedy Weeds is currently in development at Starz, with Mary-Louise Parker set to return as star and executive producer, EW can confirm. Lionsgate TV, which produced the original series about a widowed suburban mother (Parker) who starts to sell marijuana in order to support her family, is producing the sequel as well.

According to Variety, which first reported the news, the new series will follow the Botwin family a decade after the events of the original, against the backdrop of the current climate of more widespread marijuana legalization. The sequel comes by way of Victoria Morrow, who wrote and co-executive produced the original.

Weeds first aired from 2005 to 2012 on Showtime. The show was a massive hit, with its first season earning the honor of being the network’s highest-rated show at the time. Over the course of its eight-season run, it went on to win two Emmys and a Golden Globe.

Further information about the project was not immediately available.

