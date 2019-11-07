Watch Annalise face off against an intruder in exclusive How to Get Away With Murder preview

Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) has faced off against everyone from the Supreme Court to the Pennsylvania governor. But that doesn’t mean she can’t still be rattled.

In an exclusive clip above from Thursday night’s new episode of How to Get Away With Murder, Annalise is having a telephone heart-to-heart with her new love interest, fellow Caplan & Gold attorney Robert (Cas Anvar). She’s detailing the list of reasons why she’s really not interested in dating, namely that she’s tired from life and doesn’t want to add getting to know someone on top of that.

But while he’s trying to convince her, a noise at her front door disturbs her, prompting her to pull out a gun from her safe. The front door rattles, suggesting someone is trying to break in. Still on the phone, Annalise tells them, “Go away or I’ll shoot!”

“She can go lower and she can go darker,” Davis previously teased to EW of Annalise prior to the premiere of the show’s final season. Does that include gunning down an intruder?

Of course, nothing ever is at it seems on How to Get Away With Murder, so it could be an intruder or a pesky member of the Keating Five Four seeking some ill-timed assistance.

Watch the clip above for more, and tune it to How to Get Away With Murder at 10 p.m. on ABC to find out who’s on the other side of the door.

