Vanderpump Rules season 8 trailer reveals new cast members

Image zoom Bravo

Vanderpump Rules type TV Show Network Bravo Genre Reality

It’s the beginning of a new era.

The just-released trailer for the eighth season of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules not only features a slowed-down, hilariously dramatic version of the theme song, but also multiple new cast members/bar backs/bus boys/servers/hostesses.

Rules hasn’t ever had this aggressive an addition of new faces to the opening credits, which is likely due to the fact that the original SUR staffers are now entering middle age and buying homes in the Valley.

While season 8 will still focus on important things like the wedding of Brittany and Jax and Kristen’s heinous energy, it will also introduce Max, Dayna, and Brett. Also, Stassi’s fiancé, Beau, gets a spot in the opening credits!

Season 8 of Rules premieres Jan. 7 on Bravo. Watch the new trailer above.

Related content: