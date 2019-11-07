Kelly Clarkson meets Reese Witherspoon's Bradley Jackson in The Morning Show sneak peek

Fall TV The Morning Show type TV Show Network Apple Genre Drama

Bradley Jackson is a big Kelly Clarkson fan. And she’s about to discover one of the biggest perks of her new job.

In the first three episodes of The Morning Show, the Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston-led drama on Apple TV+, Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson went from being a local news correspondent in West Virginia to the co-host of one of the top morning news shows in the country. Needless to say, she’s still wrapping her head around her new position.

But in episode 4, her new job will give her the chance to meet one of her favorite singers: Kelly Clarkson! EW has an exclusive first look at Clarkson’s time on the series, which sees Clarkson perform her song “Heat” on The Morning Show and even pull Bradley up on stage with her.

Watch the full clip above.

The Morning Show episodes drop Fridays on Apple TV+.

