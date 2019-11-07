Reese Witherspoon says Morning Show episode 4 has 'one of my favorite things I've ever gotten to play'

Image zoom Apple TV+

Fall TV The Morning Show type TV Show Network Apple Genre Drama

Bradley Jackson is just getting started on The Morning Show.

When Apple TV+ dropped the first three episodes of the new series, which stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, on Nov. 1, Witherspoon’s Bradley found herself undergoing a major life change: In a matter of days she went from being a local news correspondent in West Virginia to the cohost of The Morning Show in New York City. And when episode 4 launches, it will be time for Bradley’s first day.

“When you watch episodes 1, 2, and 3, look around and look at every character,” Witherspoon advises. “There are going to be people who, their whole character is going to be such a shocking revelation. It’s so great! Something happens to me at the very beginning of episode 4 that is one of my favorite things I’ve ever gotten to play. It was an emotion I’ve never played before in my entire life. That’s really cool.”

As for what comes after episode 4, Witherspoon says Bradley will share the screen with the man she replaced, Steve Carell’s Mitch Kessler, at some point. “Just when you think my character has nothing to do with Mitch, my character will have something to do with Mitch by the end of the show,” Witherspoon says.

And it’s a day Carell remembers well. “We were a couple of weeks out from our first scene together, and Reese came up to me and said, ‘Okay, Carell, next week, come on, let’s bring it, baby,’” he recalls. “It was so funny. It was like throwing down the gauntlet.”

Witherspoon laughs at the memory, adding, “I was like, ‘I hope you’re practicing because I’m coming for you!’”

A new episode of The Morning Show will be released every Friday on Apple TV+.

