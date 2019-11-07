The Good Place star D'Arcy Carden in talks for Amazon's A League of Their Own series

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Holy forking shirtballs, Amazon’s A League of Their Own series is looking to The Good Place for one of its lead roles.

D’Arcy Carden is currently in talks to join previously announced Abbi Jacobson (Broad City) in the half-hour comedy pilot based on the 1992 movie of the same name, EW has learned.

Amazon had no comment.

Described as “infusing the warmth, humor, and DNA of the classic film while taking a contemporary spin on the stories of the women surrounding the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League,” Amazon’s pilot begins with the origin story of the league in 1943. The show will follow the Rockford Peaches season to season “as they struggle to keep the team alive through close games, injuries, late night bar crawls, sexual awakenings, not crying, and road trips across a rapidly changing United States.” The original film’s lead characters, sisters Dottie Hinson and Kit Keller (portrayed by Geena Davis and Lori Petty), will not appear in the series that promises to “dive deeper” into issues currently facing the country.

Jacobson is also writing and executive producing the comedy with Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle).

The original 1992 film A League of Their Own was directed by Penny Marshall and also starred Tom Hanks, Madonna, and Rosie O’Donnell. Amazon’s pilot marks the second attempt at a series based on the film after a CBS sitcom in 1993 lasted three episodes before cancellation.

Collider first reported the news.

Related content: