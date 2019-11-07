The 'Derry Girls' are headed to the 'Great British Bake Off' tent for holiday special

Talk about a match made in sweet, sweet heaven!!

The Derry Girls are ready to stir up a different kind of trouble. On Thursday, Love Productions announced that the cast of hit Channel 4/Netflix comedy is headed to the Great British Bake Off tent for a special episode. The Great Festive Bake Off sees Noel, Sandi, Prue, and Paul welcoming brand new bakers to the festive tent for the first time, in the form of the Derry Girls star cast,” read the announcement. Sounds like great craic!

Image zoom Netflix; Channel 4

The cast (minus Louisa Harland) — Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Erin), Nicola Coughlan (Clare), Jamie-Lee O’Donnell (Michelle), Siobhan McSweeney (Sister Michael), and Dylan Llewellyn (James a.k.a the wee English fella) — will be trading their Catholic school uniforms (or nun’s habit) for aprons as they whip up New Year’s-inspired bakes and compete for the coveted Star Baker title. Coughlan also shared the news on Twitter, adding: “Tune in New Year’s Day to see if we burn down the tent.” After the fiasco at Fionnula’s flat, she might not be exaggerating.

🎂The News is Out!🎂#DerryGirls do #BakeOff!!! Tune in on New Years Day to see if we burn down the tent 🍰 #GBBO pic.twitter.com/WXaqwRPB5q — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) November 7, 2019

When 2016’s GBBO winner Candice Brown chimed in with a comment to Coughlan, she responded: “ENDLESS respect for those of you that did a full series, my nerves were WRECKED.” We’re nervous too, remembering the girls’ attitude towards the Christmas cupboard and Dennis’ wee shop — how will they get through it without snacking on the ingredients?

The Great Festive Bake Off will air on Channel 4 in the U.K. on New Year’s Day. A U.S. airdate has not yet been announced.

Related content: