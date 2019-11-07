Netflix pulls Christian comic John Crist's special after sexual misconduct allegations

Image zoom Jason Davis/Getty Images

Netflix has pulled Christian comedian John Crist’s stand-up special from its release calendar after he was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, EW has confirmed.

Crist’s I Ain’t Prayin’ for That was set to debut on Thanksgiving, and a Netflix representative told EW that it is now on hold. The project has also been removed from Netflix’s website.

According to a report by the Christian publication Charisma, five women have accused Crist of inappropriate behavior, including forcing himself on women after they’ve rejected his advances and offering show tickets in return for sexual favors.

Crist’s material often focuses on his faith, as well as his critiques of the Christian church and culture. He has shared the stage with comedians including Dave Chappelle, Jeff Foxworthy, and Trevor Noah, and has a robust following on social media. He boasts 2 million followers on Facebook and 1.2 million on Instagram, and more than 500,000 people subscribe to his YouTube channel, where his videos have garnered more than 100 million views.

According to Charisma, Crist’s accusers say he used his stardom and Christian reputation to “harass, manipulate and exploit young women over the last seven years.”

In response to the allegations, Crist has canceled the remainder of his latest tour and postponed future commitments.

“Over the past number of years, various women have accused me of behavior that has been hurtful to them,” he said in a statement to Charisma. “While I am not guilty of everything I’ve been accused of, I confess to being guilty of this — I have treated relationships with women far too casually, in some cases even recklessly.”

Crist added, “My behavior has been destructive and sinful. I’ve sinned against God, against women and the people who I love the most. I have violated my own Christian beliefs, convictions and values, and have hurt many people in the process. I am sorry for the hurt and pain I have caused these women and will continue to seek their forgiveness. I have also hurt the name of Jesus and have sought His forgiveness.”

Related content: