Lizzie intends to 'seize the lay' with Sebastian in Legacies sneak peek

Some people seize the day… others seize the lay. And by others, we mean Lizzie Saltzman.

EW has an exclusive sneak peek at the next episode of Legacies, which sees MG (Quincy Fouse) confront Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) about her relationship with Sebastian (Thomas Doherty), the mysterious new vampire in town. Reminder: Sebastian and Lizzie shared quite the moment in the last episode, which ended with their first kiss. But, as often is the case in Mystic Falls, there’s a twist!

When MG spotted Lizzie kissing “Sebastian,” well, he only saw Lizzie. So either Sebastian is invisible or something even more strange is going down. It makes sense, then, that MG would try to convince Lizzie to keep her new relationship “on the DL.” As he tells her, he’s worried she’s “seeing things… through rose-colored glasses.”

But Lizzie is Lizzie, which means she has no intention of keeping a hot new boyfriend a secret. “I am in the best emotional shape of my life,” she tells MG. “I need to carpe the diem, seize the lay.”

Watch the full clip above. Legacies airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on the CW.

