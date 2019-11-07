Kai Parker is returning to Mystic Falls!

EW can exclusively reveal that Chris Wood will reprise his Vampire Diaries role on the second season of Legacies, which is currently airing. Wood first played Kai, Jo’s evil twin, in The Vampire Diaries’ sixth season, before returning in the show’s eighth and final season. Kai is most famous for murdering his pregnant twin sister on her wedding day, and then putting Elena under a sleeping spell that linked her life to her best friend Bonnie.

Kai’s link to Legacies has been apparent from the start: The Saltzman twins, a.k.a. Kai’s nieces, come from the Gemini coven, which means that, much like Kai, they will experience the Merge on their 22nd birthday. That’s one reason why bringing Kai to the latest show in the Vampire Diaries universe has been on showrunner Julie Plec’s to-do list for a while now.

After season 1 introduced the Ascendant, Plec told EW, “It’s so rude of me and so presumptuous, but I am just going to keep layering in Kai Parker until Chris Wood feels like he’s got no choice but to come back and play in our sandbox. I would love nothing more than to see that character again. I think he’d drop perfectly into this story line. I’m going to keep my fingers crossed and hope that I can make that work out one of these days.”

Now it seems that Plec’s dream has come true. Wood will first appear in the 12th episode of season 2, which is set to air in February.

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on the CW.

