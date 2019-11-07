Did you miss her?

EW has confirmed that Kristen Bell will reprise her role as the narrator in the upcoming Gossip Girl reboot on HBO Max. The reboot, which was announced in July, comes from the original creative team of Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, who will both serve as executive producers on the new series, with Josh Safran, a writer and producer on the original show, attached as showrunner.

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Gossip Girl, which was based on the book series by Cecily von Ziegesar, originally aired on The CW from 2007-2012 and starred Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Leighton Meester, Chace Crawford, and more as the elite teens of New York’s Upper East Side.

Bell, who narrated the entire original series, is the first cast member to return, though other have been vocal about the opportunity. “I just love Josh and Stephanie and if they wanted me to come and do anything it would be hard to say no,” Chace Crawford told EW in October. “I’m always grateful for the opportunity they gave me and that whole experience — it was all of my 20s, it was like my college, living in New York for that time. I’ll always have fond memories of it.”

