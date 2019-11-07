Killing Eve adds Game of Thrones, Harry Potter actors to season 3 cast

Killing Eve type TV Show Network BBC America Genre Drama,

Thriller

Killing Eve is casting a wide net in season 3 — and more than a half-dozen actors will be caught in the espionage intrigue.

BBC America’s beloved spy thriller has added seven cast members for the upcoming season, EW has learned. Game of Thrones alum Gemma Whelan is on this list, along wiith: Pedja Bjelac (Harry Potter), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9), Raj Bajaj (A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding), Turlough Convery (Ready Player One), and Evgenia Dodina (One Week and a Day). No details were made available as to which characters they will be playing, how they will cross paths with gifted, psychopathic assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and/or relentless-yet-inexperienced MI-6 operative Eve (Sandra Oh), or which ones will be sticking around. (Given that this is Killing Eve, plan on at least a few of them not making it through the season.)

BBC America previously revealed that Dame Harriet Walter (Succession) and Danny Sapani (Harlots) had also joined the cast. (Also new: head writer/executive producer, Suzanne Heathcote (Fear the Walking Dead), who will oversee season 3 of the Phoebe Waller-Bridge-created series.) Fiona Shaw, who stars as mercurial boss Carolyn, and Kim Bodnia, who plays Villanelle’s handler Konstantin, are also confirmed to return. The third season is being filmed as you read this, and will debut in the first half of 2020.

Image zoom

Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger, as Villanelle shot Eve and walked away from her obsession. Speaking with EW in the aftermath of the spring finale, Oh hinted to EW: “How can you come back when you said ‘no’? How can you come back when you really know the truth about someone? Honestly, I’m trying to figure out: how does Eve come back to any of her life? I don’t know yet. We’re going to work that out.” In a summer interview with EW, Comer dropped an intriguing clue about season 3. “It’s that thing of: You believe someone’s dead, then you live with the fact that someone’s dead and then they’re not,” says the actress. “How do you come back from that? How does that change your relationship that you once had? Does it? Is there a new opportunity? Is there a chance or is there a need to finish what you did? That’s probably going to be the biggest thing for the Villanelle.”

Killing Eve was nominated for nine Emmys this past fall, with Comer winning the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series trophy.

