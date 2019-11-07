Punisher star Jon Bernthal says Frank Castle will forever be 'in my bones'

Earlier this year, Marvel’s The Punisher was canceled by Netflix after two seasons, but, for Jon Bernthal, the show and character will never leave him.

“Frank Castle is 100 percent in my bones and in my heart,” the actor recently told EW. “Over the years, the character has resonated with the law enforcement community and the military community and the comic book audience, and being a part of that I revere and I’m enormously grateful for. Frank Castle, the place where he’s at and the journey where he’s at, is something that I bought into wholeheartedly. He will always have a place in my heart and I will always be very protective of him and that project.”

With Marvel taking back control of its characters and launching multiple series on Disney+, there’s been plenty of speculation about whether the interrupted stories of Castle, Jessica Jones, or Matt Murdock could be continued. Bernthal has further stoked the rumors by insisting he has no “desire to move off” of playing the vigilante. In speaking to EW, Bernthal says he’s not necessarily holding out hope for a Punisher future with him in it, but that he just wants justice for the fans and for the character.

“For me, with Frank, it’s really not whether we do it again or not, or whether I play him again or not, it’s about doing it right,” he admits. “I just care so much about getting him right, and that’s kind of where it begins and ends with me. I just give want to give the folks whom he means so much to the Frank Castle that they deserve. That’s sort of where I’m at with it. I love Frank. I always have, I always will.”

While we will have to wait and see on a Punisher return, Bernthal is staying plenty busy with pivotal roles in the upcoming films Ford v Ferrari and the Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark.

