Freeform announces January premiere dates for The Bold Type, Good Trouble, and more

Freeform has released its January premiere dates for returning series grown-ish, Good Trouble, and The Bold Type. First up, Good Trouble will return on Wednesday, Jan. 15, followed by grown-ish on Thursday, Jan. 16, and The Bold Type a week later on Thursday, Jan. 23.

Additionally, the network revealed that new series Party of Five and Everything’s Gonna Be Okay will debut with back-to-back episodes. Specifically, Party of Five will have its two-hour premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 8, following a pre-linear sneak peek of the first episode, which will hit Hulu, Freeform.com, and the Freeform App on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay will kick off its two-episode premiere on Thursday, Jan. 15, following a similar pre-linear sneak peak on Jan. 17.

For a full rundown of the dates — and some first look images at the returning shows — see below:

Party of Five – Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. EST, beginning Jan. 8.

Two-hour series premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 9:00-11:00 p.m. EST.

Pre-linear sneak peek of the first episode on Hulu, Freeform.com, the Freeform App and on demand beginning Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Good Trouble – Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m. EST, beginning Jan. 15.

Season 2B premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 10:00 p.m. EST.

grown-ish – Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. EST, beginning Jan. 16.

Season 3 premiere on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay – Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. EST, beginning Jan. 16.

Two-episode series premiere on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 8:30-10:00 p.m. EST.

Pre-linear sneak peek of the third episode on Hulu, Freeform.com, the Freeform App and on demand beginning Jan. 17.

The Bold Type – Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. EST, beginning Jan. 23.

Season 4 premiere on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 9:00 p.m. EST.

