Freeform announces January premiere dates for The Bold Type, Good Trouble, and more

Freeform has released its January premiere dates for returning series grown-ish, Good Trouble, and The Bold Type. First up, Good Trouble will return on Wednesday, Jan. 15, followed by grown-ish on Thursday, Jan. 16, and The Bold Type a week later on Thursday, Jan. 23.
Additionally, the network revealed that new series Party of Five and Everything’s Gonna Be Okay will debut with back-to-back episodes. Specifically, Party of Five will have its two-hour premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 8, following a pre-linear sneak peek of the first episode, which will hit Hulu, Freeform.com, and the Freeform App on Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Everything’s Gonna Be Okay will kick off its two-episode premiere on Thursday, Jan. 15, following a similar pre-linear sneak peak on Jan. 17.
For a full rundown of the dates — and some first look images at the returning shows — see below:
Party of Five – Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. EST, beginning Jan. 8.
Two-hour series premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 9:00-11:00 p.m. EST.
Pre-linear sneak peek of the first episode on Hulu, Freeform.com, the Freeform App and on demand beginning Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Good Trouble – Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m. EST, beginning Jan. 15.
Season 2B premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 10:00 p.m. EST.
grown-ish – Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. EST, beginning Jan. 16.
Season 3 premiere on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 8:00 p.m. EST.
Everything’s Gonna Be Okay – Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. EST, beginning Jan. 16.
Two-episode series premiere on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 8:30-10:00 p.m. EST.
Pre-linear sneak peek of the third episode on Hulu, Freeform.com, the Freeform App and on demand beginning Jan. 17.
The Bold Type – Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. EST, beginning Jan. 23.
Season 4 premiere on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 9:00 p.m. EST.
