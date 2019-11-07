BH90210 will not return for a second season on Fox

BH90210 type TV Show Network Fox Genre Drama

It’s BH9021-Over.

The very meta-comedy series event BH90210 will not return for a second season, Fox announced Thursday. The six-episode series followed the original stars of Beverly Hills, 90210 — Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling, and Shannen Doherty — playing fictionalized versions of themselves in a different stage of their lives, as they reunited in an attempt to get a reboot of the teen drama off the ground.

Though the season ended on a cliffhanger with the reboot pilot being picked up but the cast put on notice that one of them will get cut because of the budget, Fox decided to close the book on the series, making it one quote-unquote “limited series” to fit that designation.

Image zoom Shane Harvey/FOX

“We are so proud to have reunited in a very special summer event one of the network’s legacy series and casts with 90210 fans across the country,” Fox said in a statement. “Profound thanks to and respect for Brian, Gabrielle, Ian, Jason, Jennie, Shannen and Tori, who, along with the entire crew and everyone at FOX and CBS Television Studios, poured their hearts and souls into this truly inventive and nostalgic revival.”

Though BH90210 premiered to good ratings, viewership declined with each episode, and the show ultimately posted the biggest ratings drop-off of the summer season.

Garth and Spelling previously teased their plans for a second season to EW. “In our minds, writing the last episode was foreshadowing another season,” Spelling said. “Going forward, the second season would be more laser-focused on the reboot. So the fans would get a much bigger percentage of us playing ourselves and our characters from the original 90210 as we would dive into what the reboot would look like.”

On Instagram, Green thanked viewers for their support, writing, “What a fun trip back. Thanks to the fans.”

