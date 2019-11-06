What to Watch on Wednesday: The Masked Singer returns with two hours and two eliminations

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
The Masked Singer
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox
After being preempted two weeks by another competition, the World Series — and inspiring Halloween costumes everywhere — Fox’s hit singing competition returns with back-to-back episodes, and two celebrities will be eliminated and unmasked. Performing in the first hour: The Rottweiler, The Ladybug, The Tree, The Penguin, The Flower, and Mr. Fox. In the second hour, Black-ish star Anthony Anderson joins panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger to guess the identity of the other five stars, who are dressed up as Thingamajig, The Butterfly, The Leopard, and The Flamingo, and Black Widow. This is one web we’re happy to get caught up in. —Gerrad Hall
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Chicago Med — NBC
Survivor — CBS
The Goldbergs — ABC
Riverdale — The CW
The Real Housewives of New Jersey (season premiere) — Bravo
9 p.m.
Modern Family — ABC
Chicago Fire — NBC
Nancy Drew — The CW
SEAL Team — CBS
Almost Family — Fox
The Challenge — MTV
The Apollo — HBO
Dog’s Most Wanted (season finale) — WGN
9:30 p.m.
Single Parents — ABC
10 p.m.
American Horror Story: 1984 — FX
Chicago P.D. — NBC
S.W.A.T. — CBS
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia — FXX
Stumptown — ABC
Streaming
Limetown — Facebook Watch
*times are ET and subject to change
