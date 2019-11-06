What to Watch on Wednesday: The Masked Singer returns with two hours and two eliminations

By EW Staff
November 06, 2019 at 06:00 AM EST

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

The Masked Singer

 

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

After being preempted two weeks by another competition, the World Series — and inspiring Halloween costumes everywhere — Fox’s hit singing competition returns with back-to-back episodes, and two celebrities will be eliminated and unmasked. Performing in the first hour: The Rottweiler, The Ladybug, The Tree, The Penguin, The Flower, and Mr. Fox. In the second hour, Black-ish star Anthony Anderson joins panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger to guess the identity of the other five stars, who are dressed up as Thingamajig, The Butterfly, The Leopard, and The Flamingo, and Black Widow. This is one web we’re happy to get caught up in. —Gerrad Hall

Related content: 

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.
Chicago MedNBC
SurvivorCBS
The GoldbergsABC
RiverdaleThe CW
The Real Housewives of New Jersey (season premiere) — Bravo

8:30 p.m.
Schooled ABC

9 p.m.
Modern Family ABC
Chicago FireNBC
Nancy DrewThe CW
SEAL TeamCBS
Almost FamilyFox
The ChallengeMTV
The ApolloHBO
Dog’s Most Wanted (season finale) — WGN

9:30 p.m.
Single ParentsABC

10 p.m.
American Horror Story: 1984FX
Chicago P.D. NBC
S.W.A.T.CBS
It’s Always Sunny in PhiladelphiaFXX
StumptownABC

Streaming
Limetown Facebook Watch

*times are ET and subject to change

Advertisement

Comments

EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com