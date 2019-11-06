Fall TV The Masked Singer type TV Show Network Fox Genre Reality

There was way too much spidey sense swirling around The Masked Singer‘s Black Widow: everyone in the audience seemed to guess rather quickly that it was Raven-Symoné. Here, the 33-year-old entertainer talks about how “pleasantly surprised” she was to see that most folks recognized her voice.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY There’s a video on YouTube of your “Before He Cheats” performance and it identifies you as the singer! This is starting to piss me off that people are guessing correctly. Did you think that was going to be unavoidable?

RAVEN-SYMONÉ: I thought it was going to be avoidable, to be honest with you. I’ve been very fortunate and I’ve had albums and performed on the Disney Channel, things like that. But you know, when I’m in an industry packed with people like Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, and all of these massive, beautiful singers, I don’t really think of yourself in that category because my celebrity in that area is not comparable to theirs. And so I didn’t really think people would be all over my voice like they have. I’ve been pleasantly surprised. It was interesting to see the people on the internet talk. It makes me feel good.

Did you feel like you should disguise your voice?

I definitely did not want to disguise it in any way. I really love singing, I love going to karaoke. This was just for my own personal enjoyment … so no, I did not.

One of the clues referenced your badonkadonk! How did you feel about saying that?

Yeah, sure. I’ll say badonkadonk. Everybody has one. It’s just how you use it.

Speaking of which, how bottom-heavy was your costume? Did you have like lower back problems?

That costume was so well made. I never had any issues with construction as I was performing. They were so kind. They’d ask, “Do you want to sit down?” Yes, it was hot in there and yes it’s heavy, but I just wanted to live through it. The weight was so well-distributed so there were no problems there.

Was this an easy sell, getting you to do this show?

Yes, ’cause I watched the first season religiously. I love this show, so when I was asked to be a part of it, I did not hesitate. I had multiple things to do, but I really wanted to be a part of it. And also I haven’t been a part of any reality competition shows. I didn’t want to do Dancing With the Stars. That’s so hard. This one didn’t seem as awkward to me.

Really? You think Dancing would be too hard?

Yeah, and that’s not the way that I would want to portray myself. That show would also require my full attention and I have too much going on.

Did you have any backstage mishaps with that costume?

The biggest mishap happened off-camera when I broke my wrist. Like I said, the costume was so well designed, I did not have one issue with it. The only issue I should maybe bring up is that I didn’t get to show all of the outfit. I had a dress and if I was going to go further in the competition, I would’ve put my dress on top of it as well. So you didn’t get to see the whole thing.

What’s in been like for you, watching the edited episodes?

Having to watch it and keep my mouth shut in the room was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. But it’s also fun because I have a secret and one of my favorite parts of watching it is hearing my mother on the phone saying, “Is that you?” Oh my God, she loves this show, and it made me happy to make her happy.

So what did you say to your mom?

She signed the confidentiality agreement so I was able to tell her, but I didn’t tell her what I was singing or what I looked like. She came to my very, very last performance. So all the ones that I did before, she had no idea. So when she saw it for the first time, she was like, “No way.” I said, “Yes mom, can you believe it?”

So are you good at guessing? Have you been able to guess everybody else who’s been eliminated so far?

The security on this show has been epic. Even if I did have a guess, I would not be allowed to tell you. And also I’m probably wrong because I have no idea what’s going on over there. I’m watching it like everyone else.

One last thing. That costume was pretty form-fitting.

I was in all latex. It was one of the most sensual performances I’ve ever done compared to what I’m about to do. I’m releasing new music and I think I’m gonna have to use that costume for it because it is so sensual!

