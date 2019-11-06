Watch these bloopers from all three seasons of Stranger Things

If you didn’t know the Stranger Things cast was adorably wholesome, you’ll see it for sure after watching the show’s bloopers. In honor of Stranger Things Day on Wednesday, Nov. 6, Netflix is dropping bloopers from each past season throughout the day.

While no animals were hurt in the making of season 3, a plastic dummy sure suffered injuries. After dropping the prop that she was carrying over her shoulders, Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) was still ever polite, apologizing to the inanimate object. Watch the video below to see Finn Wolfhard (Mike) cheering on David Harbour (Hopper) over a line delivery, Winona Ryder‘s (Joyce) sweet dance moves, and more of the cast cheesing it up.

Season 2’s blooper reel features even more dance moves, along with unintentional noises, prop breaking, and more than one person getting smacked in the head. We see plenty of recurring stars like Dacre Montgomery (Billy), Paul Reiser (Sam), and Sean Astin get in on the action with flubs of their own. It’s okay, we still love them. Watch the video below.

And finally, the season that started the whole phenomenon. Watch the clip below and throw it back to when Eleven was still bald, and Joe Keery’s (Steve) hair hadn’t yet reached its full potential. And catch Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), and Noah Schnapp (Will) as innocent Dungeons & Dragons players, before all the Upside Down madness began.

