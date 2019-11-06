RuPaul's Drag Race UK renewed for season 2

RuPaul's Drag Race UK type TV Show Genre Reality

Sling up the (total) slags and fasten your frock destroyers, because RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will return for another season.

BBC Three and World of Wonder — the production company behind the global Drag Race series — announced Wednesday the United Kingdom’s first-ever franchise spin-off has been greenlit for season 2.

Following the season 1 finale on Nov. 21, season 2 is set to premiere sometime in 2020. The network is currently accepting applications through Nov. 15 to join the cast as the second batch of queens competing for the title of Britain’s Next Drag Superstar.

A runaway success on the BBC Three iPlayer, season 1 has been watched more than 6.5 million times, with two original singles — recorded as part of a recent music challenge — also expected to make history with official placements on the British charts at the end of this week due to strong digital sales.

Guest judges joining main panelists RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, and Alan Carr for season 1 include recording artist Cheryl, Oscar-nominated actor Andrew Garfield, fashion icon Twiggy, and Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams.

“I want to thank the BBC and all our fans for their overwhelming support of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK,” Emmy-winning host and producer RuPaul said of the renewal in a statement. “This season’s queens proved that Britain’s Got Charisma Uniqueness Nerve and Talent and I want to see more! Here’s to another season of love, laughter and light!”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK airs new episodes in the U.S. Thursdays at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT on the WOW Presents Plus subscription streaming network, with encore presentations following eight days later on Fridays at 8 p.m. on Logo.

