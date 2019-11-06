M. Night Shyamalan's Servant trailer reveals the truth behind that creepy baby

Servant type TV Show Network Apple TV+ Genre Thriller

Servant, the upcoming Apple TV+ show produced by M. Night Shyamalan, has been shrouded in secrecy since its announcement. For months, all potential viewers have had to go on is two brief teasers featuring one particularly creepy baby. Shyamalan presented a trailer for the show to an audience at New York Comic Con last month, but kept it exclusive for awhile. Now the trailer for Servant is publicly available, and everyone can see the truth behind that creepy baby.

The secret is…it’s not a real baby! Servant is set almost entirely in one location, at the Philadelphia home of new parents Sean and Dorothy Turner (Toby Kebbell and Lauren Ambrose). As it turns out, the Turners lost their baby son Jericho after only 13 weeks, and “Dorothy took it hard,” in Sean’s words. She was placated by the replacement of Jericho with a doll, as a form of therapy. But things keep escalating, and the show kicks off with the Turners hiring a babysitter for their fake baby. But the truth of baby Jericho is not the end of Servant‘s secrets. Clearly, there’s more to Leanne (Game of Thrones’ Nell Tiger Free) than meets the eye, and Dorothy’s brother Julian Pierce (Rupert Grint) might know more than he’s telling.

Watch the trailer above. Servant hits Apple TV+ on Nov. 28 — a.k.a. Thanksgiving Day.

