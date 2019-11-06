ATX Television Festival adds Parenthood live script reading to its 2020 lineup

Image zoom Art Streiber/NBC

It’s not even 2020 and the ATX Television Festival is letting fans know what to expect from its ninth year.

The festival, which will take place from June 4-7, 2020 in Austin, Texas, has announced that its lineup will include a live script reading and panel with Parenthood creator/executive producer Jason Katims, writer/executive producer David Hudgins, and cast members Peter Krause, Lauren Graham, Monica Potter, Erika Christensen, Mae Whitman, and Craig T. Nelson. March 2 will mark the 10-year anniversary since the heartfelt family show debuted on NBC and introduced viewers to the Bravermans and their epic dance parties.

Additionally, the festival will reunite the writers room behind Justified for the 10th anniversary of the series premiere, feature a look back at Oz, HBO’s first original one-hour drama, and host a screening of the unaired pilot episode for L.A. Confidential based on the neo-noir novel by James Ellroy.

Related content: