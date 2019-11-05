What to Watch on Tuesday: ABC's The Little Mermaid Live! takes you under the sea

Image zoom

The Little Mermaid Live!

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

It’s time to dive under the sea with ABC’s The Little Mermaid Live! The latest live TV musical event arrives just in time to celebrate the Disney movie’s 30th anniversary. Starring Disney royalty Auli’i Cravalho (Moana) as Ariel, Graham Phillips (The Good Wife) as Prince Eric, Queen Latifah as Ursula, John Stamos as Chef Louis, and Shaggy as Sebastian, The Little Mermaid Live! isn’t going to be a shot-for-shot retelling of the beloved animated feature like other live musicals that have come before. Director and executive producer Hamish Hamilton tells EW that this live TV musical production is “essentially 50 percent the original feature and 50 percent live musical performance,” where all the songs are performed live but all the regular scenes are airing as-is from the animated film. —Sydney Bucksbaum

This Is Us

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC

Hungry for a meal containing deep-yet-uncomfortable conversation? This Is Us has you covered this week — twice — as Randall’s teacher, Mr. Lawrence, and his wife break bread with Jack, Rebecca, and the kids. The Pearson patriarch “knows that this is definitively good for Randall to have this smart, older black male influence in his life, but he’s also threatened by it because it’s one of the ways that Jack can’t be everything for his son,” TIU exec producer Isaac Aptaker tells EW. Meanwhile, in the present day, Malik and his family venture over to Randall’s house, following an illicit adventure that Deja and Malik share in Philadelphia. “It’s intense and it’s complicated,” Aptaker teases, “and it really makes you think.” Don’t play hooky on this one. —Dan Snierson

Mayans M.C.

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on FX

Season Finale

There’s a lot of stories to unravel in the season 2 finale of Mayans M.C. It’s time for those behind EZ (JD Pardo) and Angel’s (Clayton Cardenas) mom Marisol’s murder to pay for their sins, but who will do the devil’s bidding? Speaking of murder, there’s also the matter of Riz’s demise that the club needs to address. If only the M.C. knew the enemy they seek is in their own backyard, the season would end much differently.

Revenge is sweet, but there are always consequences sooner or later — ask Lincoln Potter (Ray McKinnon). It’s pretty poetic that it’s Potter himself who gets to congratulate a new and confused father, their messy situations entangled until further notice.

There’s no better way to celebrate than with one final hurrah, in the only place where the past and the present can share one final dance. Yes, there will be answers to the multitude of questions that arose all season, but be prepared for a huge stack of new ones by the time the episode ends.

Charming, isn’t it? —Rosy Cordero

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

The Voice (Knockouts Part 4) — NBC

The Flash — The CW

NCIS — CBS

The Resident — Fox



9 p.m.

FBI — CBS

Arrow — The CW

Empire — Fox

The Real Housewives of Orange County — Bravo



10 p.m.

Emergence — ABC

New Amsterdam — NBC

NCIS: New Orleans — CBS

Greenleaf (season finale) — OWN

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (with Brie Larson in the Pearl Islands) — Nat Geo

Famously Afraid (series debut) — Travel Channel

Streaming

The End of the F***ing World (season premiere) — Netflix

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (season premiere) — Netflix

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby — Netflix

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (movie) — Digital platforms

Official Secrets (movie) — Digital platforms

*times are ET and subject to change