Shangela is back, back, back again!

The A Star Is Born actor, recording artist, and RuPaul’s Drag Race alum will co-lead a new HBO reality series with fellow drag superstars Bob the Drag Queen and Eureka O’Hara, the network announced Tuesday.

We’re Here, a six-episode unscripted program set to debut in spring 2020, is set to follow the three queens as they recruit small-town residents across America to participate in a one-night-only drag show.

A first-look image (below) shows the trio strutting through a park wearing an assortment of colorful clothing, wigs, heels, and hats.

Image zoom Johnnie Ingram/HBO

RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 3 finalist Shangela, season 8 winner Bob, and season 10 runner-up Eureka will “inspire and teach their own ‘drag daughters’ to step outside their comfort zone” to transform into full-on drag for the event.

“[We’re] empowering local communities with the magic of drag! It’s Emotional. Theatrical. Oh, it’s gonna be a SHOW!” Shangela wrote of the series on Instagram. “Never give up on your dreams y’all. And don’t be afraid to WERQ HARD for what u want! HALLELOO!”

“Drag is about confidence and self expression,” Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president of HBO programming, added of the show in a press statement. “We are so thrilled to showcase the transformative power of the art form with our audience.”

MAJOR! MAJOR! MAJOR! I’ve been working on a new series with @HBO called “WE’RE HERE,” (YASSS I SAID HBO!) … traveling to small towns across the country with my homegurlz @thatonequeen & @eurekaohara, empowering… https://t.co/9tkqcYpWrc — Shangela (@itsSHANGELA) November 5, 2019

In addition to appearing in the show, Shangela, Bob, and Eureka will serve as consulting producers alongside executive producers Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram, director and executive producer Peter LoGreco, and executive producers Eli Holzman & Aaron Saidman.

We’re Here will be available on HBO NOW, HBO Go, and HBO at the top of 2020.

Related content: