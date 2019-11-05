Get ready for some festive fails in trailer for new Nailed It! holiday special

Gather the kin round the table to bask in the Christmas tradition known as Nailed It! Holiday!

Yup, it’s that time of year again — and the first trailer for the Netflix series’ second annual holiday special is full of festive fails aplenty. The clip sees the contestants do their darnedest to ruin Christmas as gingerbread houses collapse, edible Menorahs drip, and a winter wonderland cake dissolves into “corn bread with mashed potatoes and a dead woman on top.”

Hosted by host Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres, Nailed It! Holiday! sees guests judges Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, David Burkta, Bridget Everett, Jason Mantzoukas, and Ron Ben Israel navigate some of the worst baking fails this season while the bakers truly struggle to complete all new challenges inspired by the holidays for a $10,000 prize. It’s so bad even the The Grinch makes an appearance to help ring in the New Year!

Nailed It! Holiday season 2 drops Nov. 22 on Netflix.

